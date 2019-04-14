|
|
Arintha Watkins Kinnamon
Seaford - Arintha Watkins Kinnamon, known fondly as "Rinky" passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at her home in Seaford surrounded by her family. She was 98.
She was born in Bucktown, Maryland on August 10, 1920 the daughter of the late Harley Guy Watkins ad Susie Townsend Watkins. Rinky was married to the late William J. Kinnamon who preceded her in death on October 10, 2007.
She graduated from Preston High School in 1937. She had worked at E.I. DuPont as an operator. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Seaford where she was part of the Esther Circle. Her hobbies included reading and working in her flower garden, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Rinky is survived by her son, Gary John Kinnamon and his wife Margaret of Seaford, two grandchildren, William Guy Kinnamon (Daviya), and Renata Lynn Kinnamon, one great-grandchild, Caitlin N. Cudworth, a brother, Stengle Watkins of Seaford, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Guy Kinnamon and his wife, Mellie, and 20 brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at McKendree Cemetery in Rhodesdale, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor Polly Drummond Shopping Center, Newark, DE, 19711.
To share memories with the family visit www.framptom.com.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 14, 2019