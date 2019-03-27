|
Arland (Sam) Hill
Newark - Arland Hill, age 81, passed away on February 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cristina Hill in 1983. He is survived by his wife Linda Hill, sons Benjamin (Wendy) Hill, Clark Hill, daughters Kimberly(John) Hellein, Victoria (Eric) and Anne Thompson. He had 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 265 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Special Olympics of Delaware 619 S. College Ave., Newark, DE 19716 or call 302-831-4653.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 27, 2019