Arlen Mekler
Wilmington - On May 23, Arlen Mekler, 88, retired chemist and attorney, died peacefully at his home, having basked for the last few years in the glory of knowing that his beloved Chicago Cubs had finally won the World Series. After having attended the Cubs' last World Series games at Wrigley Field in 1945, and serving as a batboy for the team in 1946 and 1947, Mekler had plenty of time to explore other interests before being able to enjoy the Cubs' ultimate success in 2016. After completing his studies for his Ph. D. in Chemistry from the Ohio State University in 1958, Mekler arrived in Wilmington to begin a career as a senior research chemist at E. I. du Pont Nemours & Co. Throughout the 1960s, he was active in civic affairs, including being the founder and president of Delaware Citizens for Fair Housing, an instrumental force behind the passage of the Delaware Fair Housing Act of 1966. He was also the Chairman of the Delaware Junior Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee, President and Founder of the Governor Bacon Mental Health Auxiliary, and a member of the Board of Directors of the American Civil Liberties Union, in addition to working for years with the Committee of Thirty-Nine, a nonpartisan group dedicated to the improvement of government in the Wilmington area. He was recognized for his efforts by being named the Jaycees Outstanding Young Man of the Year in both 1965 and 1966. Although Mekler was unsuccessful in his own attempts to get elected to public office, he was an instrumental force behind the successful campaigns of numerous Delaware politicians, most notably Joe Biden, who, Mekler liked to say, made his decision to run for the Senate in Mekler's living room.
In 1969, as he explained in a later Philadelphia Inquirer interview, because he "kept finding the law to be a stumbling block" in his "community work," Mekler quit his job as a chemist and went to law school at Temple University, joining the Delaware Bar Association shortly after his graduation in 1972 and being hired by the Wilmington Public Defender's office. Within a short time he opened his own practice, and he quickly became one of the most prominent lawyers in the city, recognized as an expert in constitutional law and frequently using that expertise to champion a number of important causes, including the legalization of marijuana, voting rights for prisoners, and allowing girls to play Little League baseball. He would later also challenge the constitutionality of DUI roadblocks, a position that, like many of his others, did not necessarily make him a popular figure. Regardless, popularity was not his concern: a fair legal system was what he was always fighting for. He would later expand his expertise to include family law, always working hard to make as painless as possible the often difficult process of divorce and custody negotiations.
Despite all of his professional and public successes, however, the greatest source of joy and inspiration in his life was always his family. Nothing gave him more pleasure than spending time with and talking about his children and grandchildren. He is survived by six loving and beloved children: Jeffrey Arlen Treloar and Rebecca Ann Ball both live in California, Jeff in Pasadena and Rebecca in Camarillo. His children with Marianne Mekler Mackenzie all live near their mother in the Wilmington area: Ann-Marie Laura Naughton Peoples of Hockessin, Delaware; Victoria Arlene Folmar of West Chester, Pennsylvania; Lamar Adam Mekler of Baltimore, Maryland; and Lars Arlen Mekler of Wilmington, Delaware. In addition, he leaves behind fifteen wonderful grandchildren—Brandon, Allie, Justin, Jordan, Lacee, Jenna, Eric, Maggie, Lukas, Aaron, Luke, Rachel, Griffin, Lee, and Mandy—as well as his great-grandchildren, sons and daughters-in-law, and countless friends and admirers. He also leaves behind his partner and best friend of twenty-five years, Molly Malone, whose love and care for him made his final years especially happy.
Words also can't express the gratitude we have for the Vitas Hospice team, especially Shalynn and Emily, for the compassionate care you showed our dad. You were our rocks and we thank you.
A public celebration of Arlen's life will be held by the Water Tower in Rockford Park on Friday, June 5, from 2-4 pm. Please remember that social distancing guidelines will be in effect.
In the meantime, well-wishers may share their condolences on the Doherty Funeral Home website: https://www.dohertyfh.com/obituary/Arlen-Mekler.
In lieu of flowers and cards, the family invites contributions to be made in Arlen's name to Delaware Combined Campaign for Justice, PO Box 2113, Wilmington, DE 19899; or https://delawareccj.org/donate/.
Published in The News Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.