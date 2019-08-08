|
Arlene Boles
Media, PA - Arlene Boles (nee Trush), age 66 of Media, PA, passed away on August 5, 2019.
Arlene is predeceased by her parents, William J. and Ann (nee Sobolowski) Trush.
She is survived by her life partner, Ronald S. DeNadai of West Chester, PA; Dear sister Joan Shockley of Virginia Beach, VA; and brother, William J. Trush, Jr. (Sheri) of Mckinleyville, CA and aunt of Franklin and Sadie Trush.
Arlene was a graduate of Penncrest High School and Bloomsburg State College, where she earned her degree in Special Education. She worked as a special education teacher and Director of Special Events and Volunteer Services at Elwyn, Inc.
Arlene was a fund raising professional and animal lover. She served as Director of Development for Faithful Friends Inc., No Kill Animal Shelter; Brandywine Valley SPCA and the Tri-State Bird Rescue and Research, Inc. She also served as the Director of Development for SOAR, Survivors of Abuse in Recovery, Inc.; Delaware Hospice, Inc.; and the Arc of Delaware.
She was a founding board member of Art-Reach, Philadelphia, Past President for the Middletown Township Business and Professional Association and Past Chairperson of the Delaware County March of Dimes.
Services were private. A celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Please go to KKD memorialhomepa.com for more information about arrangements.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 8, 2019