Pastor Arlene C. Govens


Pastor Arlene C. Govens
Pastor Arlene C. Govens Obituary
Pastor Arlene C. Govens

Newark, DE - Born in Wilmington, DE on September 6, 1947; departed this life on June 4, 2019.

Pastor Govens is survived by grandson, Eugene D. Rankin, III.; great-granddaughters, Samia and Arianna Rankin; brothers, Warren R. Wilson (Joyce) and Donald Comegys; sister, Gail Wilson-Dorsey and a host of nieces, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews and friends.

Service of celebration will be held 10 am Saturday, June 22; at Spirit Life Ministries International, 3401 Gorvernor Printz Blvd., Wilm., DE. Viewing will be held from 8-10 am; with formal services to follow. Interment in Gracelawn Memorial Park.

Evan W. Smith

Funeral Services

www.ewsmithfs.com

(302) 377-6906
Published in The News Journal from June 20 to June 21, 2019
