Arlene Gloria Davis (nee Sherman)Wilmington - Age 79, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Born March 28, 1941 in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Mendel and Anna (nee Sacks) Sherman. Arlene taught at Temple Beth Am in Buffalo, NY, Adas Kodesch Shel Emeth, Congregation Beth Shalom, and Albert Einstein Academy all in Wilmington, DE. She served as the Education Director at Congregation Beth Shalom for many years. A beloved mother and grandmother, she taught thousands of children and adults the joy of being Jewish. A worldwide traveler with her late husband, Robert, her favorite places were Hawaii, Israel, and the beach.Preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Robert; she is survived by her sons, Bradley (Vita) of North East, MD, Michael (Lisa) of Wilmington, DE, and James (Marlene) of Wilmington, DE; sister, Barbara Finkle; and nine grandchildren, Matthew, Laura Ann, Jennifer, Rachel, Joshua, Laurel, Jacob, Sarah, Ethan.Services were private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Congregation Beth Shalom, 1801 Baynard Boulevard, Wilmington, DE 19802; Albert Einstein Academy, 101 Garden of Eden Road, Wilmington, DE 19803; and Wilmington Hadassah, c/o A. Eckel, 2000 Pennsylvania Avenue, Apt. #602, Wilmington, DE 19806.SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL