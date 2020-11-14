1/
Arlene Malin Santillo
Wilmington - Arlene M. Santillo sadly passed away, following a brief illness, on November 11, 2020.

Arlene was born in Wilmington to the late Joseph and Lucille Malin. She proudly owned and operated multiple family businesses, working up until becoming ill. She lived life to the fullest and will be dearly missed.

Arlene is survived by husband Gabriel A. Santillo Sr.; children Cynthia Condouris (Bill), Diana Santillo (Avery Manko), Lisa Acierno (Michael), and Gabriel "Anthony" Santillo Jr.; 4 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and sister Lorraine O'Neil.

Arlene is preceded in death by a brother, a daughter, and 2 granddaughters.

Funeral arrangements will be held in private. For those who wish to honor Arlene's memory, contributions can be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germany Dr. Wilmington DE, 19804.




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
November 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful, vibrant Aunt. Bob and I always loved you, and we will truly miss you. Rest in heavenly peace Aunt Arlene
Madlyn Sparco-Celano
Family
November 12, 2020
So sad to read this. Prayers for you, Gabe & family. Cousin Angela.
Angela Crowl
November 12, 2020
May you rest in peace. Thank you for giving us your beautiful daughter, Cindy and her family. Much love to them.and all of you. Sam & Micki Mattia
Micki & Sam Mattia
Friend
November 11, 2020
In loving memory of my wonderful Aunt and Godmother. We will love you and miss you always. We are praying God wraps His arms around all who loved her and fill them with His peace and comfort.
With Our Sympathy and Love,
Karen, Christine, Melissa & Megan
Karen Patterson
Family
