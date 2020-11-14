Arlene Malin Santillo



Wilmington - Arlene M. Santillo sadly passed away, following a brief illness, on November 11, 2020.



Arlene was born in Wilmington to the late Joseph and Lucille Malin. She proudly owned and operated multiple family businesses, working up until becoming ill. She lived life to the fullest and will be dearly missed.



Arlene is survived by husband Gabriel A. Santillo Sr.; children Cynthia Condouris (Bill), Diana Santillo (Avery Manko), Lisa Acierno (Michael), and Gabriel "Anthony" Santillo Jr.; 4 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and sister Lorraine O'Neil.



Arlene is preceded in death by a brother, a daughter, and 2 granddaughters.



Funeral arrangements will be held in private. For those who wish to honor Arlene's memory, contributions can be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germany Dr. Wilmington DE, 19804.









