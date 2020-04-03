|
Arlene Mary Collins
Greenville - On Monday night, March 30, 2020, Arlene Mary Collins (Andrist), loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away suddenly but peacefully in her home at the age of 84.
Arlene was born on July 26, 1935, in Pine Island, Minnesota to Charles and Nellie (Yennie) Andrist. She was the second oldest of the Andrist's nine children. On August 10, 1957, she married her high school sweetheart, Paul Stuart Collins. Arlene and Paul had been married for 62 loving years at the time of her passing and together they raised two sons, Brian and Mark.
Arlene was devoted to her family and spent the majority of her life as a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. Shortly after her marriage to Paul, the couple moved to Rochester, Minnesota in 1959. In 1964 the couple, with their older son Brian, moved to Piscataway, New Jersey for Paul's job, where Mark was born. Arlene and Paul raised their boys in Piscataway until they were grown and had families of their own. After Paul's retirement, they moved from New Jersey to Delaware in 1997 to be closer to their son and family.
Arlene survived the death of her son Brian in 2009 with grace and dignity, but his passing weighed on her heart always. Arlene's family always was the center of her universe, beginning with her husband Paul and following with her children, her grandchildren, her brothers and sisters, and the larger Andrist and Collins families. Arlene's fun spirit, her generous smile and laugh, and her kind words and wisdom brightened every room she entered. It was hard not to smile when you were around her.
Anyone who knew Arlene knew her love of plants and flowers. Indoor flowers decorated her home and perennials and annuals beautified her yard and flower garden in the spring and summer. Arlene was especially proud of her rosebushes, which covered the side of her longtime home in Sharpley. She always found peace and joy when being outside and working in her beautiful gardens and watching and listening to the birds as they passed by. She was very spiritual by nature and her faith guided and protected her throughout her life. Arlene will be missed greatly by so many.
Arlene is preceded in death by her beloved son, Brian; her parents, Charles and Nellie Andrist; her siblings, Lorraine Johnke and Orlo Andrist; her brother-in-law, Darwin Looft; and her sister-in-law, Marge Andrist. She is survived by her husband Paul; her son Mark (Rebecca); her daughter-in-law Gina; her grandchildren Lauren (Dan), Caroline, Charlie, Kent and Amelia; her loving brothers and sisters; and many members of her extended family.
A private funeral service will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Christ Church Christiana Hundred. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a special effort to reach out to your elderly loved ones at this very isolating time and let them know how much they mean to you.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020