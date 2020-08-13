Arlene S. LaPointe
Newark - Arlene S. LaPointe, age 77, of Newark, DE, passed away on August 10, 2020. She was born in Printer, West Virginia to the late Isabelle and Woodrow Brown. Arlene is survived by her daughter, Andrea Everett (David); two granddaughters, Jessica and Kelsey Everett; her sisters; Janet Byerley (James) of Bremerton, WA; and Bonnie Mahone of Ripley, WV; and last but certainly not least, her beloved dog, Dixie. Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Roland A. LaPointe; her sister, Darlene Speed; and her brother, Ralph Brown. Services and burial for Arlene will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice Foundation, 11 Independence Way, Newark, DE 19713. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
