Arlene S. LaPointe
Newark - Arlene S. LaPointe, age 77, of Newark, DE, passed away on August 10, 2020. She was born in Printer, West Virginia to the late Isabelle and Woodrow Brown. Arlene is survived by her daughter, Andrea Everett (David); two granddaughters, Jessica and Kelsey Everett; her sisters; Janet Byerley (James) of Bremerton, WA; and Bonnie Mahone of Ripley, WV; and last but certainly not least, her beloved dog, Dixie. Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Roland A. LaPointe; her sister, Darlene Speed; and her brother, Ralph Brown. Services and burial for Arlene will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice Foundation, 11 Independence Way, Newark, DE 19713. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
