Armando W. Goodson
Wilmington - Armando W. Goodson age 65 of Wilmington, DE passed away May 29th, 2020. Mr. Goodson will be laid to rest Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 10:00 am at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery 2465 Chesapeake City Rd, Bear, DE. Arrangements by Gore Funeral Services 302 274-2960. Online condolences can be made at www.gorefuneralservices.com.
Wilmington - Armando W. Goodson age 65 of Wilmington, DE passed away May 29th, 2020. Mr. Goodson will be laid to rest Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 10:00 am at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery 2465 Chesapeake City Rd, Bear, DE. Arrangements by Gore Funeral Services 302 274-2960. Online condolences can be made at www.gorefuneralservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.