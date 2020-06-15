Armando W. Goodson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Armando's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Armando W. Goodson

Wilmington - Armando W. Goodson age 65 of Wilmington, DE passed away May 29th, 2020. Mr. Goodson will be laid to rest Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 10:00 am at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery 2465 Chesapeake City Rd, Bear, DE. Arrangements by Gore Funeral Services 302 274-2960. Online condolences can be made at www.gorefuneralservices.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Burial
10:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved