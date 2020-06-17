Arnaz B. "Naz" Woods
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arnaz's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arnaz B. "Naz" Woods

Wilmington - Arnaz, age 28, got his wings on 6/13/20.

He is survived by his parents Vikki DiVirgilio and Burt Woods; brother, Jimmy and sister, Tiara DiVirgilio and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. Public viewing at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE on Saturday, 6/20/20 from 2 to 3pm. Services will be private. For a full obituary visit delawarefuneral.com.

302-994-9614






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Viewing
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 994-9614
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved