Arnaz B. "Naz" Woods
Wilmington - Arnaz, age 28, got his wings on 6/13/20.
He is survived by his parents Vikki DiVirgilio and Burt Woods; brother, Jimmy and sister, Tiara DiVirgilio and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. Public viewing at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE on Saturday, 6/20/20 from 2 to 3pm. Services will be private. For a full obituary visit delawarefuneral.com.
302-994-9614
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.