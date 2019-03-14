Services
Ward Funeral Home
1459 Market St
Linwood, PA 19061
(610) 485-2425
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
Arnold D. Tabor Jr. Obituary
Arnold D. Tabor, Jr.

Millsboro - Arnold D. Tabor, Jr., 40, of Millsboro, DE passed away on March 4th, 2019. He was born in Wilmington, De and raised and educated in Claymont. Arnold worked as an auto body painter, auto detailer and was a certified welder. He was a young man who enjoyed living life to the fullest. He also enjoyed helping and giving to other people.

He was predeceased by his sister, Jennifer Tabor. He is survived by his parents, Arnold Tabor, Sr. and Jacqueline Toy Robertson; wife, Shelby Tabor; sons, Devin Cerro, Nathan Cataldi; daughter, Julianna Tabor; brothers, Shawn Tabor and Paul Robertson; sister, Heather Burris; Paternal grandmother, Ruby Tabor.

His memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16th at 12 pm at the Joseph A. Ward Funeral home 1459 Market St. Linwood, Pa. Friends and family are invited to call from 10:30 am- 12 pm. Burial will be private. Online condolences can be sent through www.jwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
