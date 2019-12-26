Services
Arnold Jesse Stevenson


1954 - 2019
Arnold Jesse Stevenson Obituary
Arnold Jesse Stevenson

Middletown - Transitioned on Sunday, December 22, 2019.

Arnold, "Sonny", was born on September 6, 1954 in Summit Bridge, DE to Edward and Alberta Stevenson.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Sonny leaves behind cherished memories to his wife Mary, his daughter Chelsea; grandchildren Preston and Jayla; 2 sisters Rose Henry and Mary (Robert) Gadsen; 1 sister-in-law Judy Stevenson, devoted friend Lisa Story, and a host of other relatives and friends.

All services are private.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
