Arnold Noronha



Wilmington - Age 82, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020.



Arnold was a Certified Public Accountant, earning a Master's Degree at SUNY Binghamton. He worked at Pricewaterhouse Coopers in Montreal, DuPont from 1974 to 1994, and PFPC for 6 years.



Born the eldest of seven children of Edwin and Edith (née Castelino) in Bombay, India, Arnold is survived by his wife, Olivia of 49 years; and their children, Althea, Leonard, and Natasha; two brothers; and three sisters.



Arnold had an amazing mind with a special aptitude for mathematics, world history, and culture. He dazzled family and friends with his memory and poetic phrases. Those who knew him well will remember him as strong-willed and passionate, with a devilish sense of humor and a deep respect for education.



Arnold was dearly loved by family and friends and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to AFTD.



