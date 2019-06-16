Resources
Wilmington - Arthur A. Sloane, Emeritus Professor of Industrial Relations and Human Resource Management at the University of Delaware passed away on Monday June 3rd in Wilmington.

Born to Professor Alvin and Florence Sloane, he was a native of Boston. His brother Robert predeceased him.

He was a proud graduate of The Roxbury Latin School, Harvard College, Columbia University's College of Business and Harvard Business School.

He wrote the bestselling book in his field of Labor Relations, (with his colleague Fred Whitney), that was published in 13 editions. He also authored the textbook Personnel. Emanating from his doctoral dissertation, he would later write an authorized biography of Jimmy Hoffa that captured national attention. Merging interests in American history, leadership and humor led to his authorship of Humor in the White House.

He is survived by his loving wife Louise and his daughters Amy and Laura.

A private burial ceremony was held in Boston. A memorial gathering in his honor will be held at a later date.

Contributions may be made to The Roxbury Latin School at 101 Saint Theresa Avenue, West Roxbury, MA 02132 or the University of Delaware at The University of Delaware Development Office: 83 E. Main Street, 3rd floor, Newark, DE 19716 (memo line: In Memory of Arthur Sloane).
Published in The News Journal on June 16, 2019
