Arthur B. LincolnWilminngton - Arthur B. Lincoln, age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born in Washington, D. C. and was the son of the late Lucius and Mary Lincoln. Arthur proudly served his country during the Korean War in the US Army. He was a Maryland State Trooper for 20 years. Arthur then worked for the Delaware Public Defenders Office, also as a law enforcement officer. He was a member of St. Philips Lutheran Church.His wife of 32 years Suzanne Koeneke Lincoln passed away in 2019. Arthur is survived by his son Steve (Susan); 3 grandchildren, Jordan, Cameron and, Stephanie; great granddaughter, Rose and 2 step-children, Richard and Beth and their families. He is also preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Philips, 5320 Limestone Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808.Services and burial will be held privately.For online condolences visit: