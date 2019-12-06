|
Arthur D. Meritt
Newark - Arthur Dean Meritt was born in 1934 in Baltimore, Maryland, and peacefully passed away at age 85 on November 29, 2019 at Millcroft Senior Living Facility in Newark, Delaware. Art was a longtime resident of West Newark.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Trice Meritt and her children, Linda Littleton (Edward), Pamela Fleetwood, Mary Fleetwood, Susan Fleetwood and Alan Fleetwood (Krista); niece, Cornelia Dean Meritt Wood (Robert) of Hamilton, New York; nephews, James Kirkland Meritt, Jr. (Marilyn) of Pittsford, New York and Benjamin Alan Meritt (Sheila Sikorski) of Turnersville, New Jersey; sisters-in-law, Judith Haught Shockley (Dave) of Wilmington, Delaware and Nancy Haught Handlin of Claymont, Delaware; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Art was predeceased by his first wife of 47 years, Patricia Haught Meritt; his parents, Benjamin Dean Meritt and Elizabeth Kirkland Meritt; brothers, Benjamin Dean Meritt, Jr., James Kirkland Meritt; nephew, Andrew Farr Meritt; brother-in-law, Warren W. (Bill) Haught; and son-in-law, David Fleetwood.
Art attended Deerfield Academy in Deerfield, Massachusetts and graduated from Princeton University in 1957 with a BS in Chemical Engineering, after which he moved to Delaware and began his career with General Chemical in Claymont. He then joined Sun Olin in Marcus Hook where he was employed for over 35 years before retirement.
During his school years Art particularly enjoyed the time he spent at the family cottage on Ahmic Lake in Magnetawan, Canada. He loved playing the piano, which he did by ear, and he also played the guitar and banjo. While attending Princeton University, he was part of a band called the Princeton Tigertails, who played at cocktail parties and other events on and off campus. While at Millcroft, Art continued to enjoy playing the piano for Ann and his fellow residents.
Services and burial will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019