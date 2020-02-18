Services
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
292 East Main Street
Newark, DE
Arthur Frederick Knapp


1925 - 2020
Arthur Frederick Knapp Obituary
Arthur Frederick Knapp

Newark - Arthur Frederick Knapp, age 94, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Born in Dolgeville, NY on February 21, 1925, he was the son of the late Wheeler Knapp, Jr. and Edith (Davis) Knapp. During WWII, Arthur served in the Army Air Force in England, repairing the bombers. In 1951, he graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. While there he me his future wife, Marilyn Curtin. Early in his career, Arthur worked for American Locomotive Company in Dunkirk, NY where his 3 children were born. In 1963, he came to Delaware with his family to accept a job in the DuPont Engineering Department, retiring after 28 years in 1991. Arthur was an avid gardener, photographer and devoted family man.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Marilyn (Curtin) Knapp; and sisters, Norma Knapp and Florence Shrader. Arthur is survived by his children, Karen A. Cavall of Newark, David A. Knapp and his wife, Marlene of Richmond, VA and Jeffrey P. Knapp of Wilmington; granddaughter, Angele E. Knapp of Rockville, MD; and nephew, Larry Schrader of Punte Gorda, FL.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Friday, February 28, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, 292 East Main Street, Newark, DE. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020
