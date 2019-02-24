|
|
Arthur James Holmes
Brandywine Hundred - Arthur J. Holmes, age 86, died on Monday, February 11, 2019 in Kissimmee, Florida, after a short illness.
Born in York, PA, Art was a long-time resident of Brandywine Hundred and he became a permanent resident of Florida in 2008. He was a graduate of Duke University in 1954, with a Bachelor of Arts degree. While there, he enjoyed playing trumpet in the Duke Marching Band. After graduation, Art served in the United States Army with distinction. Following discharge, he had a 40-year career as an underwriter with State Farm Insurance.
He was very passionate about several organizations, which included serving as past president for the Society of CPCU, the ARC of Delaware and Melody Gardens - a Resident Owned Community in St. Petersburg, Florida. Art spent many summers vacationing with his family and his extended family in Chatham and East Harwich, Cape Cod. In 2008, Art and Dot moved to Kissimmee and lived in the community of Solivita, where they made numerous new friends and neighbors.
Art was a life-long Duke Blue Devils Basketball fan. In addition, he loved following the Flyers, Sixers, Phillies and Eagles sport teams whenever possible.
Art was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Dorothy C. Holmes. He is survived by his wife's brother, Malcolm Chase Jr. and his wife, Pat of Middlebury, VT. He will be dearly missed by his son, Richard and his wife, Brenda of Wilmington; two daughters, Cynthia of Newark and Denise and her husband, John of Clermont, FL; and his two grandchildren, Chase and Caitlyn.
You are invited to attend Arthur's Funeral Service on Friday, March 1 at 11 am at BRANDYWINE VALLEY FUNERAL CARE, BEESON CHAPEL, 412 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809. Family will begin to receive guests starting at 10 am. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the ARC of Delaware, 2 S. Augustine Street #B, Wilmington, DE 19804-2504.
To offer condolences, please visit:
brandywinevalleyfc.com
302.764.2900
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019