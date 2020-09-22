1/
Arthur K. and Kimberly E. Legg
Arthur K. & Kimberly E. Legg

New Castle - Arthur K. (Art) Legg III, 68, of New Castle, Delaware passed away suddenly on Friday 9-11-2020 at Christiana Hospital. He was preceded in death by his loving and adored daughter Kimberly E. Legg, who passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday 9-8-2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Arthur was born August 8, 1952 in Chestertown, MD to Arthur K. Legg Jr. and Florence M. (Toddi) Legg. Kimberly was born September 11, 1976 in Wilmington, DE to Arthur and his wife Candace C.(Candy) Legg. In addition to his wife Arthur is survived by his sisters Terry L. Feret of LaGrange, NC and Ellen Faries and her husband Dave of Townsend DE. Kim is also survived by her uncle Joe Cook of Marco Island, FL. Many cousins, nieces, and nephews also survive. A private celebration of their lives will be held at a later date. "Devoted in life, together in eternal peace"




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
