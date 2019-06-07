|
|
Arthur L. Davis
Newark, DE - Born in Andalusia, AL on July 29, 1946; departed this life on June 2, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Carla Robinson.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Fern Davis, sons, Arthur Davis, Jr., George Davis; daughter, Nicole Davis and a host of family and friends.
Service of celebration will be held 11am Saturday, June 8, at Greenbank Church of Christ, 511 Greenbank Rd., Wilmington, DE. Viewing from 10-11am, with home going service to follow. Interment will be held 10am Monday, June 10, in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal on June 7, 2019