Services
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-377-6906
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greenbank Church of Christ,
511 Greenbank Rd.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Service
Following Services
Greenbank Church of Christ
511 Greenbank Rd.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Arthur L. Davis


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur L. Davis Obituary
Arthur L. Davis

Newark, DE - Born in Andalusia, AL on July 29, 1946; departed this life on June 2, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Carla Robinson.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Fern Davis, sons, Arthur Davis, Jr., George Davis; daughter, Nicole Davis and a host of family and friends.

Service of celebration will be held 11am Saturday, June 8, at Greenbank Church of Christ, 511 Greenbank Rd., Wilmington, DE. Viewing from 10-11am, with home going service to follow. Interment will be held 10am Monday, June 10, in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Evan W. Smith

Funeral Services

www.ewsmithfs.com

(302) 377-6906
Published in The News Journal on June 7, 2019
