Arthur L. Podolsky
Wilmington - Age 69, he was born September 19, 1949 in Wilmington, DE, the son of the late Jeannette and Max Podolsky. Arthur became a Bar Mitzvah at Congregation Beth Shalom and attended Pierre S. duPont High School until he was sixteen years of age when he became ill with a cruel brain disease. Mentally disabled, he continued to live in Wilmington for the rest of his life.
Arthur is survived by his sister, Rochelle Kristol (Howard); his nephews, Adam (Kathryn), Evan (Kristina), Todd (Sharon), and Drew (Helena); his grand nephews and nieces, Jason, Ryan, Madeleine, Zachary, Dylan, Talia, Julia, and Austin.
Graveside service will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Jewish Community Cemetery, 401 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (formerly NARSAD), 90 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10016-1301.
Schoenberg
Memorial Chapel
Published in The News Journal on May 12, 2019