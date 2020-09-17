Arthur Nersasian
Wilmington - Arthur Nersasian, age 96, of Wilmington, Delaware went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 10, 2020. He was born in Salem, Massachusetts to the late Nelson and Mary (Ogasian) Nersasian.
Arthur enlisted in the chemical warfare unit of the U.S. Army in World War II. After the war, Arthur married the love of his life Grace Russell. Arthur completed his undergraduate degree at MIT and was a cofounder of Intervarsity Christian Fellowship. He went on to earn his PhD in Organic Chemistry at the University of Michigan
He moved to Delaware in 1954 where he began a successful career with the DuPont Company. After retiring from Dupont, he and his wife, Grace, moved to Florida in 1987. They were active at Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church in Lecanto, FL and cohosted a Bible study group in their home. Arthur and Grace cofounded the "Friends of Fort Cooper" a citizen support organization of volunteers where Arthur served actively from 1987 until he returned to Wilmington in 2019.
Arthur is survived by his children: Arthur R. Nersasian (Debra), Deborah N. Whitlock (Keith), and Rick Nersasian; his brother, Robert Nersasian; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends. Arthur was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Grace Harriett Russell Nersasian; and 3 siblings.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Arthur's life on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 3 PM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either Sunday Breakfast Mission (www.sundaybreakfastmission.org
) or Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church Memorial fund (www.sevenrivers.org
).
Arthur will be laid to rest alongside his wife at the Florida National Veterans Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. For expanded obituary, directions or to send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com
