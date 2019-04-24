|
|
Arthur R. Miller
Townsend - Arthur Miller (better known as Chubby), 86, of Middletown, Delaware went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Arthur was beloved by all and will be deeply missed.
Friends and family are invited to a short visitation from 9:30 - 10 am with memorial service beginning at 10 am at the Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE. Committal with military honors will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Full obituary may be viewed at daniels-hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 24, 2019