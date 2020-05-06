Arthur Ronald "Ron" Hill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Ronald "Ron" Hill

Newark - Arthur Ronald "Ron" Hill passed away on May 5, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born on May 4, 1935, in Newark, Delaware, son of the late Arthur J. and Dorothy (Campbell) Hill. He is survived by Leslie, his wife of 57 years; son, David (Mandy); daughter, Carrie (David); and grandchildren, Chase, Natalie, and Andrew.

Ron worked for W.L. Gore & Associates for 38 years, retiring in 1999. Twenty of those years he lived in Harthausen, Germany and oversaw the company's expansion into Europe. He enjoyed his work immensely and had many fond memories of his time with the enterprise.

Ron's hobbies included painting, photography, flying model airplanes, and flying real airplanes after acquiring his private pilot's license. His favorite hobby, however, was automobiles. He raced cars and trucks as a youngster. Later, he used his mechanical talents to build several hot rods including a 32 Ford Roadster, and a 34 Ford Coupe. He also owned, and enjoyed driving, several automobiles, all of which he kept in pristine condition. Ron was also known for helping others, his amazing sense of humor, and his love of German riesling.

Ron will be missed not only by his family and friends, but also by the many staff and patrons of the restaurants he and Leslie frequented throughout the years, notably, Blue Crab Grill, Daddy's Kitchen, Nick & Joe's Pizza, Perkins, Skipjack, and Valle Cucina.

The family extends a heartfelt thank-you to Claude and Abou, Ron's faithful and diligent caregivers for the last five years.

Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ron's honor may be made to the Food Bank of Delaware. https://www.fbd.org/onlinedonations/

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-368-9500




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 6 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved