Arthur Ronald "Ron" Hill
Newark - Arthur Ronald "Ron" Hill passed away on May 5, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born on May 4, 1935, in Newark, Delaware, son of the late Arthur J. and Dorothy (Campbell) Hill. He is survived by Leslie, his wife of 57 years; son, David (Mandy); daughter, Carrie (David); and grandchildren, Chase, Natalie, and Andrew.
Ron worked for W.L. Gore & Associates for 38 years, retiring in 1999. Twenty of those years he lived in Harthausen, Germany and oversaw the company's expansion into Europe. He enjoyed his work immensely and had many fond memories of his time with the enterprise.
Ron's hobbies included painting, photography, flying model airplanes, and flying real airplanes after acquiring his private pilot's license. His favorite hobby, however, was automobiles. He raced cars and trucks as a youngster. Later, he used his mechanical talents to build several hot rods including a 32 Ford Roadster, and a 34 Ford Coupe. He also owned, and enjoyed driving, several automobiles, all of which he kept in pristine condition. Ron was also known for helping others, his amazing sense of humor, and his love of German riesling.
Ron will be missed not only by his family and friends, but also by the many staff and patrons of the restaurants he and Leslie frequented throughout the years, notably, Blue Crab Grill, Daddy's Kitchen, Nick & Joe's Pizza, Perkins, Skipjack, and Valle Cucina.
The family extends a heartfelt thank-you to Claude and Abou, Ron's faithful and diligent caregivers for the last five years.
Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ron's honor may be made to the Food Bank of Delaware. https://www.fbd.org/onlinedonations/
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal from May 6 to May 10, 2020.