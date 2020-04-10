|
|
Asha Harshad Desai
Wilmington - Asha Harshad Desai, age 70, passed away on April 2nd, 2020.
Born in Bombay, India, Asha was the only daughter of Bhishmakumar and Sharda Desai. She married her husband, Harshad, on January 12th, 1974, and soon thereafter they immigrated to America, eventually settling in Wilmington, where they raised two children and shared 46 years of marriage in the same lovely house. Asha was a nurturer, always. Whether in her garden tending her daffodils, lilies, or roses, or professionally, where she worked in childcare, Asha found joy and purpose in helping others grow.
Newborns were her favorite. Their laughter inspired her own, and for over thirty years Asha shared in songs of love and joy with generations of Wilmington's youngest. Cooking was her joy too. Always the nurturer, her favorite food was whatever she was cooking for others: the morning cha for her husband, the evening puri, dal, and rice for her children, and, of course, bhel for her grandson. You could hear her there in the kitchen, always with music, a Hindu devotional song or the latest Bollywood hit, her voice a melody of love and joy, purpose and pride. You can still hear her there.
Asha is survived by her husband, Harshad; her two brothers, Hemant and Vinay; her son, Daven, and his wife Tina; her daughter Sema; and her grandson, who she adored, Anthony.
A memorial for Asha will be held at a later date.
Instead of flowers, the family asks that you donate in Asha's name to The . Asha bravely fought breast cancer—and won. To send messages of condolence to the family please visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020