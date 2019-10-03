Services
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
7230 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE 19707
302-239-6854
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
7230 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE 19707
Funeral service
Following Services
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
7230 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE 19707
Wilmington - Asha Bhaya, 85, of Wilmington passed peacefully on September 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family following a life of extraordinary generosity, kindness and compassion. Asha was born in Bombay, India. She lovingly cared for her late husband of 62 years, Lal, their 4 children and their families with unwavering devotion.

She came to the U.S. to build a successful life, all while cherishing and sharing the traditions of her Indian heritage and culture. She lived in NY, NJ and DE. Asha raised a family of independent, hardworking, and caring individuals. She enjoyed walks with her husband, family gatherings, cooking and adventures of any kind. Asha made instant and lasting connections and always placed the needs of others above her own.

She will be deeply missed by her beloved children Shaku Bhaya (Cathy), Nimi Bhaya Kass (Michael), Parkash Bhaya (Gail), Dipi Bhaya and adored grandchildren Phillip Bhaya, Dr. Stephanie Kass (Jonathan), Matthew Bhaya, Josh Hamill, and Stephan Hamill. Asha's loved ones will celebrate and honor her resilience, her sweet, joyful and positive nature, and her selfless spirit forever. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 10-11:30 am on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at CHANDLER FUNERAL HOME, 7230 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE, 19707, with funeral ceremony to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Asha may be made to a charity of your choosing.

For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
