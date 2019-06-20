|
Asher E. Rubin
Wynnewood, PA - Asher E., June 18, 2019 of Wynnewood, PA. Beloved husband of Harriet (nee Slass); loving father of Ellan Rubin Bernstein (Leonard), Jessica Rubin Klein (Mitchell), and Bettina Rubin (Timothy Isle); adoring grandfather of Mathew, Suzanne, Lisa, Sam, Margo and Lucy; devoted brother of the late Jack Rubin and the late Howard Rubin. Immediate and extended family are invited to services Thursday June 20, 11:30 AM, at Joseph Levine & Sons, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA. Interment at Roosevelt Memorial Park. All are welcome to Shiva Thursday and Friday, 6:30 PM (Minyan 7:30) at the residence of Ellan and Leonard Bernstein and Sunday, 7:00 PM (Minyan 7:30) at the Green Hill Condominium, Indian Creek Room, East Building. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The B'Nai Brith House, 8000 Society Drive, Claymont, DE 19703 or to a .
Published in The News Journal on June 20, 2019