Ashley Lauren Sterling
Titusville, FL - Ashley Lauren Sterling, 35, passed away at her home in Titusville, FL on Thursday, February 13, 2020 after a long struggle with neuromuscular disease and mitochondrial disorder.
Born in 1984 in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of Elizabeth Ann Sterling (Slayton) and Henry E. Sterling III. Ashley was a spunky child, courageous, never gave up, and carried that fighting spirit throughout her life. Most would not realize how she struggled medically.
Ashley graduated from Concord High School in 2002. While in school she played softball on various travel teams as well as in the Talleyville Girls Softball League with her sister, Jennifer. Ashley went on to attend Immaculata University before becoming too ill to continue her studies.
Ashley is survived by parents, Elizabeth and Henry Sterling, sister Jennifer Forgac (David), beloved nephews Henry and William Forgac, aunts Vicki Slayton, Sandra Slayton, Susan Slayton, and Susan Sterling, many cousins and her dear friends Kathy Durfey and Matt Ryan. Ashley was predeceased by her brother Eric Sterling, grandparents, uncle Gary Slayton and cousin Richard Domyan.
Family, friends and others whose lives were touched by Ashley are invited to remember her at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, on Thursday February 20, 2020 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:30PM at the funeral home. Interment Silverbrook Cemetery.
Ashley wished for memorial contributions to be made to , 401 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020