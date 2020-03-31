|
Ashok N. Sonecha
Wilmington - Ashok N. Sonecha, age 68, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born and raised in India, he emigrated to the U.S. in 1983. While Ashok had an adoration for India that would never wane in his lifetime, he quickly came to love and thrive in his adopted country.
The U.S. was where Ashok began what would ultimately become a 20-year, incredibly rewarding career in real estate. Remarkably, what made Ashok so successful in real estate is the same quality that endeared him to all those who had the pleasure of knowing him: a love for and ability to connect with people from all walks of life. He had the kind of rare genuine kindness and openness that, without even trying, allowed him to charm his way into people's hearts.
To those closest to him, Ashok was a renaissance man who brought so much love and fun to everything he did. He was an incredible chef, who loved to feed people and whose kitchen was open to all. A great storyteller, who could transform every experience into a captivating tale, delighting those around him with his animated style and humor. An outstanding singer and musician, entertaining and charming whoever was in his audience.
Above all, Ashok was a man who pursued his passions with joy and his whole heart. And his life's greatest passions were his family and friends. There wasn't a person he cared for who didn't feel the strength and warmth of his love every time they spoke or spent time together, no matter how many miles or months had separated them.
Ashok will be missed by his loving and devoted wife, Panna; his brother and sister-in-law, Jay and Kashmira Sonecha; his sister and brother-in-law, Jyoti and Pravin Dattani; his sister, Mrudula Suchday; his brother, Tansukh Sonecha; his sister-in-law Chandan Sonecha; and his entire extended family. Ashok now joins his precious daughter, Ami, who predeceased him.
A private cremation was attended by family. A memorial service will be announced.
We kindly request that in lieu of flowers, a contribution be made in Ashok's honor to:
Ronald McDonald House of Delaware
1901 Rockland Road
Wilmington, DE 19803
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020