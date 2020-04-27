|
Ashvin M. Shah
Wilmington - Ashvin M. Shah, age 79, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born and raised in India, he emigrated to the U.S. in 1962 to advance his education in engineering at the University of Kansas. He married Devyani Shah in India and then they both settled in Philadelphia and its NJ suburbs to start their family.
Ashvin had a distinguished forty-year career as a structural engineer. He worked at United Engineers, Stone & Webster, and then for the State of New Jersey and also operated small businesses with his wife for close to twenty years. He retired in 2014, and shortly thereafter, settled in Hockessin, Delaware. He was devoted to his work and lived his life with honesty and virtue.
He enjoyed the weekends with his family playing tennis in the summer and bowling in the winter. He was an active gardener, cultivating vegetables that he tended to everyday and loved animals as well. Spectating local professional sports was a favorite pastime as he was a huge Eagles and Phillies fan.
Above all, he valued education and sacrificed everything in order to send his sons to medical school to achieve their dreams of becoming surgeons. He leaves a wonderful legacy. Due to his support and guidance, multiple families established roots here in the US to pursue the American Dream.
Ashvin will be missed by his loving and devoted wife, Devyani; his son and daughter-in-law, Suken and Sheela Shah; his son and daughter-in-law, Shimul and Aparna Shah; four loving grandchildren: Rajiv, Maya, Nikhil and Rhea; his brother and sister-in-law, Mahesh and Sangita Shah; his sister, Daksha Shah, and his sister and brother-in-law, Chaya and Kirit Majmudar.
A private cremation was attended by the family. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. We kindly request that in lieu of flowers, a contribution be made in Ashvin's honor to:
Feeding America www.feedingamerica.org. To send an online condolence visit, www.stranofeeley.com
