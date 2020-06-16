Assumpta A. Ferretti
Assumpta A. Ferretti

Wilmington - Assumpta A. Ferretti, age 75 of Wilmington, sadly passed away on May 26th, 2020.

All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial being held at 11am on Friday, June 19th 2020, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington.

CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME

(302)658-9095

For extended obituary and online condolences please visit:

www.arcarofuneralhome.com




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
June 6, 2020
Here are no words to ease your pain. I know you know how much love she had for everyone. One of the sweetest ladies I have ever met. My heart breaks for all of you. Godspeed Suzie.
Sharon Cole
Friend
June 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Artie/Cindy McMilin
Family
June 5, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Sue's passing! She was such a sweetheart! I remember going to her house many times with my mom for haircuts and feeling like part of the family. May she rest in peace and may God comfort her loved ones.
Michelle DelleDonne Simione
Acquaintance
