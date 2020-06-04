Assumpta A.("Suzie") Ferretti
Assumpta A.("Suzie") Ferretti

Wilmington - Age 75 of Wilmington, DE

Affectionately known as "Suzie" to many of her friends and neighbors, Assumpta Apparecida (Panaccione) Ferretti, of Wilmington, Delaware passed away on May 26th, 2020, just a day after the passing of her beloved step-mother, Genoefa (Volpe) Panaccione. Assumpta was 75 years old.

Born in São Paulo, Brazil, she was the eldest of 3 daughters to the late Argentino Panaccione and Maria Vidal-Panaccione. Assumpta's family immigrated to the USA in 1952. For years after the death of her dearest Mother (1960), during her prime teenage years, she struggled to cope with the loss. However, her family was blessed when Genoefa and her son moved to the USA to complete her family again. The blessings continued with the love and light of a new baby brother shortly thereafter.

Assumpta grew up in "Little Italy" and attended Padua Academy. She developed a career as a self-employed hairstylist and ultimately became a well-respected pillar of her community. Throughout the years, she was involved with many civic and charitable organizations such as St. Anthony's Church and Community Center. She was a proud parishioner, a member of The Sodality, and served various leadership roles within the Order Sons of Italy. Assumpta enjoyed celebrating her heritage and enjoyed hosting large feasts on any holiday. It was often said that she didn't know how to cook a small meal. However, anyone who has ever known Assumpta knows that her greatest pride and joy in life was her two children and her loving husband. She always declared she was the proudest mother in the world and she often let everyone know it (perhaps a little too much!).

Assumpta is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, Vincent W. Ferretti; her son Michael AJ Ferretti; daughter, Maria L. Ferretti-Pepe (Chris); sister Sueli Pantano (Salvatore); brothers Antonio Panaccione (Monica) and Orlando Januario (Linda); She is also survived by long-time close friend Norma Iubatti and a grandson, Joshua Iubatti, as well as several in-laws, cousins, and loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Argentino and Maria, her step-mother Genoefa, her mother-in-law Ida Ferretti-McMilin, and her sister Marilene Brownlow and Marilene's son, Mario.

Finally, Assumpta was a fighter and survivor of breast cancer and her husband also a survivor of throat cancer. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society and to St. Jude's.

Due to Covid-19 guidelines a Catholic Memorial Service will be held at a later date.




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
