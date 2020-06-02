Attilio Caruso
1931 - 2020
Attilio Caruso

Wilmington - Attilio Caruso passed away on May 30, 2020 at the age of 88 from COVID-19. He was born August 25, 1931 In Rovito, Italy. He moved to Canada as a young man where he met his wife and after marrying they moved to the United States. There he pursued his career as an electrician and was a life long member of the IBEW union.

He Is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elisa; his son Joseph (Toni); his grandchildren, Nick Caruso (Chris), Greg Caruso (Audrey) and Christine Caruso; 3 great-grandchildren, his sister Mary Scavello and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Nicholas P. Caruso and his brothers, John and Pasquale Caruso.

Funeral services will be private. In lie of flowers, donations can be made to any personally preferred charity. To send an online condolence please visit corletolatinafuneralhome.com






Published in The News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
