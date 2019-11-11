|
Audrey Marie McMahon
Seaford - Audrey Marie McMahon, age 84, of Seaford, DE, passed away peacefully at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loved ones on November 7, 2019.
Audrey was born in New York City on August 17, 1935, the daughter of the late Frederick Henry Brumm, Jr. and Marion Grace Flanagan Brumm. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Donald C. McMahon, Sr., and her brother, Richard A. Brumm.
She attended Preston High School in New York City, graduating in 1953. In her yearbook it was noted, "Many a small make a great." No truer words to describe her.
She was a valued employee at the Seaford Leader for many years where she designed advertisements. She continued her career with Oceana Magazine, Ocean City, MD, and later the Milford Chronicle, Milford, DE. She took great pride in her work in the newspaper field.
Audrey attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and was a member of the Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality and taught Confraternity of Christian Doctrine. In her later years, she was a member of the Women of the Moose, Seaford Moose Lodge, #1728 and enjoyed monthly luncheons with a very special group of ladies in their Red Hat Society group.
Audrey's family was her legacy. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. Family came first and she loved watching her children and grandchildren in their activities over the years. She was their biggest cheerleader!
Audrey and Don's home was a place where she welcomed anyone, at any time. Many people remember the warm welcome she gave her friends or when meeting someone for the first time. No one was a stranger in her home. She was a fabulous cook and relished sharing her homemade spaghetti, pot roast and apple pie!
She is survived by her 3 children, Donald C. McMahon, Jr. (Joanne), Jeanne M. Griffith and Kathleen A. Pallen, her brother, Frederick H. Brumm, III (Patricia), 5 grandchildren, Audrey L. Carlisle (Ricky), Kyle D. McMahon, Debra L. Smullin (Chris), Aaron M. Pallen and Bryan W. Pallen, 5 great-grandchildren, Kayla M. Carlisle, Ricky B. Carlisle, Jr., Hayden E. Carlisle and Adrianah R. Smullin and Brantley R. Smullin. 2 great-great-grandchildren, Brinleigh J. Mullins and Cash R. Mullins.
Viewing will be held at Cranston Funeral Home, 300 N. Shipley Street, Seaford, DE, on Friday, November 15, 2019, 6:00 - 8:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 515 E. Stein Highway, Seaford, DE on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 am. Following the graveside services, all are welcome to the Seaford Moose Lodge, 22759 Bridgeville Highway, Seaford, DE, for a celebration of her life.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the , 20 Continental Drive, Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019