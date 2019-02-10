Services
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home
122 West Main Street
Thomasville, NC 27360
(336) 472-7774
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Pleasant Grove UMC
Thomasville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Biddle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Ruth Taylor Biddle


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Audrey Ruth Taylor Biddle Obituary
Audrey Ruth Taylor Biddle

Thomasville, NC - (Audrey) Ruth Taylor Biddle passed away February 4, 2019 at the home of her daughter, in Thomasville, North Carolina. Ruth, a native of Delaware, was born June 23, 1919 to Millard C. and Hannah M. Taylor. She was married to Marshall R. Biddle Jr. for 25 years. She is survived by her children, Marshall R. Taylor Biddle, Susan L Bell, Sandra L McCutcheon, Sudeep A.T. Biddle, 6 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. She was an independent woman with a spark for life and a generous heart. She was college educated, a single mother, and worked a full career in the Employee Relations Department for the DuPont Company based in Wilmington, DE. Ruth was a loving mother and joyful grandmother, she enjoyed gardening, the beach, and was an active member of her church. Ruth never stopped moving, even as she aged. She never met a stranger, was adored by many and will carry on in our hearts. The family requests any memorial gifts be sent to Hospice of the Piedmont (High Point, NC) and/or Hospice of Alamance Caswell, Burlington, NC. A Memorial Service is planned to be held on Saturday, March 16th, at the Pleasant Grove UMC, Thomasville, NC at 1 PM.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.