Audrey Ruth Taylor Biddle
Thomasville, NC - (Audrey) Ruth Taylor Biddle passed away February 4, 2019 at the home of her daughter, in Thomasville, North Carolina. Ruth, a native of Delaware, was born June 23, 1919 to Millard C. and Hannah M. Taylor. She was married to Marshall R. Biddle Jr. for 25 years. She is survived by her children, Marshall R. Taylor Biddle, Susan L Bell, Sandra L McCutcheon, Sudeep A.T. Biddle, 6 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. She was an independent woman with a spark for life and a generous heart. She was college educated, a single mother, and worked a full career in the Employee Relations Department for the DuPont Company based in Wilmington, DE. Ruth was a loving mother and joyful grandmother, she enjoyed gardening, the beach, and was an active member of her church. Ruth never stopped moving, even as she aged. She never met a stranger, was adored by many and will carry on in our hearts. The family requests any memorial gifts be sent to Hospice of the Piedmont (High Point, NC) and/or Hospice of Alamance Caswell, Burlington, NC. A Memorial Service is planned to be held on Saturday, March 16th, at the Pleasant Grove UMC, Thomasville, NC at 1 PM.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 10, 2019