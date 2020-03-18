|
|
Augustin "John" Dauphin IV
Wilmington - Augustin "John" Dauphin IV passed away on March 16, 2020, with family by his side. Born in Wilmington, DE, on February 27, 1954, he was the son of Dolores Dauphin and the late Augustin "Jack" Dauphin III.
John went to McKean High School, graduated in 1972, and then moved to Florida where he worked in landscape design. In 1989, he returned to the area continuing his landscape career while working for Bellinie Nursery, Carver Landscape and Cokesbury Village.
John was very artistic. He decorated his home with many of his unique creations and enjoyed gifting his artwork to family and friends. He loved the outdoors and spending time at Granny's family cottage in Dewey Beach fishing, crabbing and clamming. His other hobbies included reading suspense novels, listening to music of all genres, and gardening. John was a big Philadelphia sports fan and loyal follower of the Phillies, Eagles, and 76ers.
John is survived by his wife, Sharon Sweeney Dauphin; his son, Augustin "Augie" John Dauphin V; and his siblings and their spouses: Susan Dauphin Drury, Daniel and Karen Vassello Dauphin, Joseph and Karen Stipp Dauphin, and Kathryn Dauphin Cordero; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In compliance with current CDC, Federal and State regulations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, all services for John will be held privately for the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests finding a person in need and "paying it forward" in John's memory.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020