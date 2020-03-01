|
|
Augustine "Gus" and Barbara A. Coccia
Wilmington -
Augustine (Gus) Coccia and Barbara (Jankowski) Coccia passed away within hours of each other on February 27, 2020. Visitation will be 10am-noon at Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Rd., Wilmington, DE on Thursday March 5th. Funeral mass will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Delaware Hospice.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020