Austin J. Edison, 83, died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday evening, February 16. He is survived by his sons - Matt (Ellen) their children Tim, Abby, Jane and Kate of Massachusetts, Glen and Greg of Wilmington and his former wife and friend Jackie Edison of New Castle. Austin was an executive with DuPont retiring after 35 years of service. He volunteered extensively for several community organizations including the YMCA and SCORE. He was an avid sailor his entire life, navigator his preferred role, and completed an Atlantic crossing as one of a crew of four as recently as age 79. Funeral services will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the YMCA of Delaware.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
