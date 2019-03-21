Services
Wilmington - Avery, age 69, passed away on March 14, 2019 at Christiana Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Bruce R. Fitzgerald, her son, the Hon. Craig R. Fitzgerald, her daughter, Danesha F. Collins, Ph.D. (husband Christopher), her granddaughter, Maya; her siblings, Juanita, John Jr. and Anthony Younger, other family & friends.

Funeral services 11 AM, Friday, March 29, 2019, at Bethel AME Church, 604 N. Walnut St, Wilmington, DE 19801. There will be no viewing. Visitation with the family will be from 10:30 - 11 AM. Burial private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Food Bank of Delaware (fbd.org).

Arrangements entrusted to Congo Funeral Home. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2019
