Avonella Griselda Byers-Normanpassed away on May 25, 2020 at Christiana Hospital. She was a teacher at Hodgson Vo-Tech School. Avonella was preceded in death by her daughter, Lillie Byers. She enjoyed traveling and entertaining. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Holly Byers; one grandchild, Annika Byers-Rodriquez; 6 brothers; 4 sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Congo Legacy Center 501 W. 28th Street, Wilm, DE 19802. A viewing will be held from 9-10:45 AM only. Interment held at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. www.congofuneralhome.com