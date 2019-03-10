Dr. Aydin Z. Bill



Lewes, DE - Dr. Aydin Z. Bill was born in Istanbul, Turkey to Mrs. Fatine Kulaksiz and Dr. Cevat Zekai Bill. His parents were raised by families that lived alongside and served the last sultan of the Ottoman empire; his grandfathers were the Sultan Mehmet VI's physician and court painter. His childhood was unique, and shaped his old-fashioned palace Turkish dialect, and his gentlemanly manners. His father passed away suddenly in his teenage years, and soon after his older brother, Mr. Acar Bill emigrated. Dr. Bill, around the age of 15, went to school and worked full-time to support himself and his mother. He continued to care for his mother for the entirety of her life.



After completing his Medical Degree at University of Istanbul, and becoming a fourth-generation physician in his family, he emigrated to the United States for a residency program in psychiatry at Delaware State Hospital. He remained in Delaware, working full-time for over 50 years. His accomplishments included founding the first mental health crisis hotline in Delaware, serving two consecutive terms as President of the Delaware Psychiatric Society, and serving as Clinical Director of Rockford Center. Dr. Bill was also a Physician Emeritus of the Medical Society of Delaware, and Distinguished Life Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association. He displayed honest compassion for his patients treating all with respect. He frequently visited his patients on holidays, out of concern that they not feel alone. Colleagues and coworkers recall his quiet demeanor, and his insistence in treating patients in all circumstances, and from all walks of life, with dignity.



The true love of his life was Polly R. Bill, his wife of 30 years who passed away in 2007. After her death, he spoke endlessly about Polly and the life they shared together. They enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading, and family time.



He spent his retirement in Lewes, Delaware, with his best friend, Mr. T.R. Marshall III. Together they played backgammon daily, and enjoyed the company of the Marshall family. He will be remembered as an outstanding physician, loyal son & brother, devoted husband, loving father, and sweet grandfather who always tenderly played games with his grandchildren. He will always be remembered as a kindhearted man.



He is survived by his daughters, Aliye (Bill) Sanou and Sara (Bill) Maloney; his loyal sons-in-law; and his six grandchildren, Norah, Sofia, and Laurel Sano, and Max, Sam, and Eliza Maloney.



A memorial service to honor and share his memory will be held April 14th at 2:00 PM at the University and Whist Club in Wilmington.