Barbara A. Beal
Newark - Age 80, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
Barbara was a 1958 graduate of Conrad High School. She received her Bachelors of Arts Degree in 2019 from the University of Delaware. Barbara worked at Avon for 12 years until the facility closed and volunteered at the Wilmington Delaware Theater. She was an animal lover and had a flare for fashion.
Survivors include her sons, Chris Beal (Debbie) and Jeff Beal (Tammy); daughter, Leann Jeffries; grandchildren, Bryan, Kristen, Cody, Joe, Madyson, Skylar, Cayla and Corbin; and great grandchildren, Keon and Shane.
Funeral Services will be at 10 am on Saturday, December 7 at NICHOLS-GILMORE FUNERAL HOME, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804 where visitation will begin at 9 am. Burial will follow at Gracelawn.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to Delaware Humane Association (https://delawarehumane.org/).
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019