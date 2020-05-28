Barbara A. "Barb" Burton
1938 - 2020
Barbara A. "Barb" Burton

Newark - Barbara A. "Barb" Burton, age 82, of Newark, DE, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Born in Wilmington, DE on May 6, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas and Josephine (Mangini) Maliszewski.

All services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barb's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
