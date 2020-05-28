Barbara A. "Barb" Burton
Newark - Barbara A. "Barb" Burton, age 82, of Newark, DE, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Born in Wilmington, DE on May 6, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas and Josephine (Mangini) Maliszewski.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barb's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES
& CREMATORY
302-368-9500
Newark - Barbara A. "Barb" Burton, age 82, of Newark, DE, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Born in Wilmington, DE on May 6, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas and Josephine (Mangini) Maliszewski.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barb's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES
& CREMATORY
302-368-9500
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 28 to May 31, 2020.