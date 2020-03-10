Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Carden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Carden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Carden Obituary
Barbara A. Carden

Wilmington - Barbara A. "Boog" Carden, age 65, of Wilmington, DE, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Barbara was a sweet, kind-hearted woman who cherished her family and loved being a Nanny. She enjoyed the Irish heritage and St. Patrick's Day. Barbara looked forward to her trips to Disney World. Her cats were her loved companions. Barbara will be greatly missed.

Barbara is survived by her goddaughter, Megan Mohr (Anderson); grandchildren, Jessica and Anthony Mohr; brothers, Preston Carden and Francis Carden; sisters: Joan Shepherd, Mary Jane Carden, and Sarah Mohr (Larry "Spottie"); and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Demel; and parents, Preston and Mary Carden.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Barbara's life at 11 AM. Burial will be private. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -