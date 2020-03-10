|
|
Barbara A. Carden
Wilmington - Barbara A. "Boog" Carden, age 65, of Wilmington, DE, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Barbara was a sweet, kind-hearted woman who cherished her family and loved being a Nanny. She enjoyed the Irish heritage and St. Patrick's Day. Barbara looked forward to her trips to Disney World. Her cats were her loved companions. Barbara will be greatly missed.
Barbara is survived by her goddaughter, Megan Mohr (Anderson); grandchildren, Jessica and Anthony Mohr; brothers, Preston Carden and Francis Carden; sisters: Joan Shepherd, Mary Jane Carden, and Sarah Mohr (Larry "Spottie"); and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Demel; and parents, Preston and Mary Carden.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Barbara's life at 11 AM. Burial will be private. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020