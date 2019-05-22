Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
Barbara A. Cox Obituary
Barbara A. Cox

Newark, DE - Barbara A. Cox, 80, of Newark, De., passed away peacefully on Sunday May 19, 2019. Born in Wilmington Delaware, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Elmyra Andress. She was a graduate of Wilmington High School and retired from MBNA in 2005. Barbara was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William F. Cox III; sisters Helen, Lillian, Edith, and brother Harry. She is survived by her beloved children William F. Cox IV, Susan Lang (Laurence), Elizabeth Gonzalez (Raymond); her grandchildren, Laurence J Lang III and Sierra Lourdes Gonzalez; sister Virginia Sanderson and brother Walter Andress.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30am - 11:00am with a service at 11am. on Friday May 24, 2019 at McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3170 Kirkwood Hwy Wilmington, DE. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to the , www.2.heart.org. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019
