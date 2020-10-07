Barbara A. KrawczykWilmington, DE - Barbara A. (West) Krawczyk, 82, peacefully passed away in the comfort of her home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.Born in Wilmington on May 7, 1938, Barbara was one of eleven children of the late Charles and Thelma (Springer) West. She was a devoted member of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish.Her husband, Edward J. Krawczyk, passed away on April 21, 2008. In addition, she was predeceased by eight siblings and sadly, her grandson, David.Barbara is survived by her children, Joseph (Anna), Anna Brownlee (Buck), Patricia Groop (Doug), Chris (Kris), Matthew (Stephanie). Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the center of her life, and Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Brian (Alexis), Charles, Andrew, Steven (Antoinnette), Kimberly (Dustin), Michael (Tina), Elizabeth, Danielle, Alex, Jessica, Morgan, Anna; her great grandchildren, Jordan, Lucy, Jayden, Emma, Blythe, Dawson, Cora, Charlotte, Molly.She is also survived by her sisters, Rita Coleman and Jean Dorris; her sister-in-law, Elsie Russo; several nieces, nephews and their families.Funeral arrangements for Barbara will be conducted in compliance with current COVID-19 guidelines, which include mandatory face masks, social distancing and limited attendance at the funeral home, church and cemetery.Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Wednesday, October 14 from 5:00-7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4th Street and Bancroft Parkway, Wilmington on Thursday, October 15 at 10:00AM, immediately followed by interment in Cathedral Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Barbara may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, 301 N. Bancroft Parkway, Wilmington, DE 19805. To offer condolences, visit:John F. Yasik Funeral Services 302.652.5114