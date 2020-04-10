Resources
Barbara A. Lloyd Obituary
Barbara A. (Falgowski) Lloyd passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the age of 86.

Barbara is predeceased by her parents, Madeline and William Falgowski Sr. and grandson, Shawn Harder. Barbara was a beloved mother of Mark (Medía) Lloyd, Karen (Brad) Lloyd, Cindy (Doug) Harder, and Rich (Shelly) Lloyd. She will also be fondly remembered by her 6 grandchildren, Mark, Chris, Lauren, Daniel, Mandy and Krista, and 4 great-grandchildren, Jaxen, Angelo, Jordyn, and Jordan. Barbara will also be forever remembered by her siblings Loretta Lopatka and William Falgowski Jr. and extended family and friends including her former husband Richard.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the .

For full obituary and on-line condolences please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
