Barbara A. Lunbeck
Wilmington - Barbara A. Lunbeck, age 77, of Wilmington, DE, daughter of the late Francis and Cecelia Riley, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Barbara retired after many years of dedicated service as a front-end manager at Superfresh. In her early days she was an accomplished skeet shooter. Barbara enjoyed sewing and doing arts & crafts. She loved riding motorcycles and playing the Borgata slot machines in Atlantic City.
Barbara is survived by her son, Warren Lunbeck; daughter, Kimberly Hoyte; grandson, Gary Hoyte; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Donald Lunbeck; son, Gary Lunbeck; and siblings: Cecelia Thynge, Marie White, and Francis Riley.
Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Dr., Wilmington, DE 19804. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
