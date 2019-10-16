|
Barbara A. Palladino
Landenberg - Barbara A. Palladino, 64 of Landenberg on Oct. 10, 2019. Aunt of Tina Carro (Adam), Lee Troung and Tim Troung. Great aunt to Nicholas, Anthony, Andrew and Alex. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Life Celebration 11:30am Sat. Oct. 19, 2019 at Piccolina Toscana Restaurant 1412 N. DuPont St. Wilmington DE. In lieu of flowers contributions to Forgotten Cats Inc. 4023 Kennett Pike, Suite 422 Greenville, DE 19807. Arr. by DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY, SMITH & BOYD FUNERAL HOME, INC., WEST CHESTER, PA 610-696-1181; WWW.DELLAFH.COM.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019